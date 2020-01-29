Jan 29, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you. Welcome to Comtech Telecommunication Corp.'s Special Conference Call relating to our announcement earlier this morning of our agreement to acquire Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. A press release and investor presentation relating to this announcement has been posted on our website at www.comtechtel.com.



In addition, the company has posted a question-and-answer document on its website and has filed these documents with the SEC this morning. With us on the call this morning are Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech; Michael D. Porcelain, President and Chief Operating Officer of Comtech; and