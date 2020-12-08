Dec 08, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Fiscal 2020 Virtual Annual Stockholders Meeting. I would now like to turn the conference over to Fred Kornberg, Chairman and CEO of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Please go ahead.



Fred Kornberg - Comtech Telecommunications Corp. - Chairman & CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. My name is Fred Kornberg, Chairman and CEO of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. It is my pleasure to welcome you here today, and I would like to thank you for taking the time to attend this meeting.



We are excited to be hosting this virtual meeting, which allows us to be more inclusive and reach a great number -- greater number of stockholders. All stockholders who are in attendance are in attendance via the web portal.



We will conduct the business portion of our meeting first and answer questions at the end of the meeting. Though we may not be able to answer every question, we will do our best to provide a response t