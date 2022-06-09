Q3 2022 Comtech Telecommunications Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 09, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded Thursday, June 9, 2022. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Robert Samuels of Comtech Telecommunications. Please go ahead, sir.



Robert Samuels - Comtech Telecommunications Corp. - Head of Investor Relations



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Conference Call for the Third Quarter of Fiscal year 2022. With us on the call today are Michael D. Porcelain, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech; and Michael Bondi, Chief Financial Officer. I'm Rob Samuels, Comtech's Head of Investor Relations.



Before we proceed, let me remind you of the company's safe harbor language. Certain information presented in this call will include, but not be limited to, information relating to the future performance and financial condition of the company, the company's plans, objectives and b