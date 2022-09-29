Q4 2022 Comtech Telecommunications Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 29, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Robert Samuels;Comtech Telecommunications Corp.;VP of Investor Relations -



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for taking the time to dial in today. I'm Rob Samuels, Comtech's Head of Investor Relations. Welcome to Comtech's conference call for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal year 2022.



Today, I'm pleased to introduce Comtech's new Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ken Peterman. As many of you know, Ken joined our Board as an Independent Director in May of this year. Given his decades of experience in satellite communications, mobile networking, cybersecurity and aerospace and defense technologies, as well as his demonstrated ability to transform businesses and drive market-leading growth, he was the right guy at the