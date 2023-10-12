Q4 2023 Comtech Telecommunications Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 12, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Comtech's Fiscal Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today, Thursday, October 12, 2023.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Robert Samuels of Comtech. Please go ahead, sir.



Robert Samuels -



Thanks, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for taking the time to dial in today. I'm Rob Samuels, Comtech's Head of Investor Relations. Welcome to the Comtech Telecommunications Corp.'s conference call for the fourth quarter fiscal year 2023. Today, I'm here with: Comtech Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Ken Peterman. We're also joined by Mike Bondi, our CFO.



Before we get started today, I'll say that both myself and Ken are always available to answer questions our investors may have. So please get in touch if you want to organize a meeting to talk about the company, our results or our strategy. We also have a detailed discussion of the quarter in our shareholder letter available on our website, and we have also been working to communicate directly about our busines