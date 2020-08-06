Aug 06, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Conduent Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Alan Katz, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Alan Katz - Conduent Incorporated - VP of IR
Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Conduent's Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. Joining me on today's call is Cliff Skelton, Conduent's CEO; and Brian Walsh, Conduent's CFO.
Following our prepared remarks, we will take your questions. This call is also being webcast. A copy of the slides used during this call was filed with the SEC this afternoon. Those slides as well as a detailed financial metrics sheet are available for download on the Investor Relations section of the Conduent website. We will also post a transcript later this week.
During this call, Conduent executives may make comments that contain certain forward-looking statements as defined in the private securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. And that b
Q2 2020 Conduent Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 06, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...