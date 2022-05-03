Q1 2022 Conduent Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Conduent First Quarter 2022 Earnings Announcement. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Giles Goodburn, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. Giles. You may begin.



Giles Goodburn - Conduent Incorporated - VP of Corporate FP&A and IR



Thank you, operator, and thanks, everyone, for joining us today to discuss Conduent's First Quarter 2022 Earnings. We hope you had a chance to review our press release issued earlier this afternoon.



Joining me today is Cliff Skelton, our President and CEO; and Steve Wood, our CFO. Today's agenda is as follows. Cliff will provide an overview of our results and a business update. Steve will then walk you through the financials for the quarter as well as providing a financial outlook. After that, we will take your questions.



This call is being webcast. A copy of the slides used during this call as well as the press release were filed with the SEC this afternoon on Form 8-K. This info