Q4 2019 ConnectOne Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 23, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the ConnectOne Bancorp, Incorporated Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host today, Siya Vansia, Vice President of Marketing. Please proceed.



Siya Vansia - ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. - VP of Marketing



Good morning, and welcome to today's conference call to review ConnectOne's results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and to update you on recent developments. On today's conference call will be Frank Sorrentino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Bill Burns, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



The results, as well as notice of this conference call on a listen-only basis over the Internet, were distributed this morning in a press release that has been covered by the financial media. At this time, let me remind you that certain statements and assumptions in this conference call contain or are based upon forward-looking information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor pro