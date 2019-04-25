Apr 25, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Consolidated Communications Holdings First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would like to introduce your host for today's call, Mrs. Lisa Hood. Ma'am, you may begin.



Lisa R. Hood - Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. - VP, Treasurer & IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us today for Consolidated Communications' first quarter earnings call. On the call with me today are Bob Udell, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Childers, Chief Financial Officer. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions. Please review the safe harbor provisions in our press release and in our SEC filings.



Today's discussions include statements about expected future events and financial results that are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in Consolidated's filings with the SEC, which are ava