Feb 20, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker today, Jennifer Spaude. Please go ahead.



Jennifer M. Spaude - Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. - VP of Corporate Communications & IR



Thank you. And good morning, everyone. I would like to welcome you to Consolidated Communications' Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. With me today are Bob Udell, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Childers, our Chief Financial Officer. Bob's comments today will highlight our strategic initiatives and our operational results. Steve will provide details on our fourth quarter financial performance and 2020 guidance. Following their prepared remarks, we will open the call up for questions.



Before we proceed, I will remind you, our earnings release, financial stateme