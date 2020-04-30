Apr 30, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Jennifer M. Spaude - Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. - VP of Corporate Communications & IR



Thank you, and good morning. I'd like to welcome everyone to Consolidated Communications's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. On the call today are Bob Udell, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Childers, our Chief Financial Officer. Bob's comments today will highlight our strategic initiatives and our operational results as well as how we are managing our business through the COVID-19 pandemic. Steve will provide details on our first quarter financial performance and an update on guidance. Following the prepared remarks today, we will open the call up for questions.



Before we proceed, I w