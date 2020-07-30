Jul 30, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Consolidated Communications' Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Ms. Jennifer Spaude. Thank you. Please go ahead, madam.



Jennifer M. Spaude - Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. - VP of Corporate Communications & IR



Thank you, and good morning. I would like to welcome everyone to Consolidated Communications' Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. On the call today are Bob Udell, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Childers, our Chief Financial Officer. Bob's comments today will highlight our strategic initiatives and our operational results as well as how we are managing our business through the COVID-19 pandemic. Steve will provide details on our second quarter financial performance. Following the prepared remarks, we will open the call up for questions.



Before we proceed, I will remind you ou