Jan 06, 2021 / 08:00PM GMT

Michael Ian Rollins - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD & U.S. Telecoms Analyst



Well, thanks, and good afternoon, and welcome back to Citi's Global TMT West Conference. For those of you who haven't had a chance to meet yet, I'm Mike Rollins, and I cover the communication services and infrastructure categories for Citi Research.



Just for your reference, we do have the disclosures available on the conference site. And I'd like to welcome back Bob Udell, President and CEO of Consolidated Communications. Bob, thanks for joining us today.



C. Robert Udell - Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Yes. Good afternoon. It's great to be here. And Michael, thanks for the chance to visit again. I'm excited to be into 2021. And as is typical before we get started, I'd like to draw the audience's attention to our safe harbor statement in our investor deck. In essence, it says that my comments may include some forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks. Actual results may differ, and details can be found in the S