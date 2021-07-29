Jul 29, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Adam, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Consolidated Communications Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to turn the call over to Jennifer Spaude, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Jennifer, you may begin your conference.
Jennifer M. Spaude - Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. - SVP of Corporate Communications & IR
Thank you, and good morning. I'd like to welcome everyone to Consolidated Communications Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. On the call today are Bob Udell, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Childers, our Chief Financial Officer. Bob's comments today will highlight our strategic initiatives and progress with our fiber build plans. Steve will provide details on our second quarter financial performance and an update on the Searchlight investment. Following their prepared remarks, we will open the call
Jul 29, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
