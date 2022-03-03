Mar 03, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Chantelle, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Consolidated Communications fourth quarter earnings conference call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) Thank you.



I will now turn the call over to Jennifer Spaude, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Jennifer, you may begin your conference.



Jennifer M. Spaude - Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. - SVP of Corporate Communications & IR



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Consolidated Communications' Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Our earnings release, financial statements, and presentation are posted on the Investor Relations section of our website at consolidated.com. Please review the safe harbor provisions on Slide 2 of our presentation. Today's discussion includes forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. That may cause actual results to d