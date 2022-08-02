Aug 02, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Good morning, and thank you for joining the Consolidated Communications Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. We announced a material event yesterday afternoon with the sale of our wireless investments, and therefore, we're moving our earnings call up to speak to you all sooner. Our earnings release, financial statements and presentation are all posted on the Investor Relations section of our website at consolidated.com.



