Mar 31, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Seamus Christopher Fernandez - Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst of Global Pharmaceuticals



Okay. Well, good morning, everybody, and thank you very much for joining us at Guggenheim's Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Day. I'm Seamus Fernandez, one of Guggenheim's [part] pharmaceutical analyst. Really pleased to be joined here today by Saurabh Saha, Chief Executive Officer of Centessa Pharmaceuticals.



Saurabh, I know that there's been a lot going on at the company. So we wanted to make sure that you had an opportunity to really tell the story in complete fashion. So for everybody who's listening, Saurabh is going to go through the Centessa -- an abbreviated presentation. that will last about 25 minutes, and then we'll jump right into Q&A. Saurabh, thanks so much for joining us. Really excited to hear about all the progress at Centessa.



Saurabh Saha - Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc - CEO & Director



Great. Well, thank you for the introduction, Seamus, and I appreciate the invitation to speak here. So it's really great to