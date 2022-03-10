Q4 2021 Cepton Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Hull Xu - Cepton, Inc. - VP of Finance & Strategy



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to Cepton's inaugural earnings call, covering FY 2021 results and 2022 business update. With me today are Jun Pei, Chief Executive Officer; and Winston Fu, Chief Financial Officer. Jun will provide an overview of Cepton, a business update, and objectives for 2022. Winston will discuss the fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial performance and 2022 outlook.



During the call, we may refer to our unaudited GAAP financials and non-GAAP measures in our release. I would like to remind everyone that comments made in this conference call may include forward-looking statements regarding the company