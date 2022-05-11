Q1 2022 Cepton Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Cepton's first-quarter 2022 earnings conference call. Today's call is being recorded and we have allocated one hour for prepared remarks and Q&A. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference call over to Hull Xu, Chief Financial Officer. You may begin.



Hull Xu - Cepton, Inc. - CFO



Thank you. And welcome, everyone to Cepton's first-quarter 2022 earnings call and business update. With me today is Jun Pei, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.



During the call, we may refer to our unaudited GAAP financials and non-GAAP measures in our earnings release. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute, or superior to the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation for non-GAAP measures are included in our earnings release.



I would like to remind everyone that comments made in this conference call may include forward-looking statements regarding the company's expected operational and financial performance for future periods. These statements