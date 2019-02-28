Q4 2018 CRA International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

With us today are CRA's President and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Maleh; and Chief Financial Officer, Chad Holmes.



Chad Holmes - CRA International, Inc. - CFO, Executive VP & Treasurer



Thank you, Brenda. I would like to remind everyone that the statements made during this conference call including guidance on future revenue and non-GAAP EBITDA margin for fiscal 2019, and any other statements concerning the future business, operating results or financial condition of CRA, including those using terms expect, outlook or similar terms are forward-looking statements as defined in Section 21 of the Exchange Act.



Information contained in these