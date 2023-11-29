CRA International Inc Investor Day Transcript

Nov 29, 2023 / 05:30PM GMT

Paul Maleh CRA International - Inc. - Chairman of the Board, President, and CEO



Okay. I think we're going to trying to get things started. First of all, I want to welcome everyone who's joining us here in person. I also want to welcome all the people that are online. I really do appreciate you giving us your time. I'm Paul Maleh. I'm Chairman, President, and CEO of Charles River Associates. I'm thrilled to have you all here.



This is our second investor conference. The last one was back in November of 2019. During that last Investor Day, we presented a number of growth opportunities resident inside of our portfolio of services. I'm thrilled to report that we've delivered on those expectations. We have grown net revenue by more than 30% and by the way, at record levels of profitability. CRA delivered this exceptional performance, as I'm sure all of you are aware, during some truly unprecedented times.



Today, I have leaders from our three largest practices here to describe the services they provide. And also, to tell you about the growth opportunities that are resident in our portfolio today