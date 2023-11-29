Nov 29, 2023 / 05:30PM GMT
Paul Maleh CRA International - Inc. - Chairman of the Board, President, and CEO
Okay. I think we're going to trying to get things started. First of all, I want to welcome everyone who's joining us here in person. I also want to welcome all the people that are online. I really do appreciate you giving us your time. I'm Paul Maleh. I'm Chairman, President, and CEO of Charles River Associates. I'm thrilled to have you all here.
This is our second investor conference. The last one was back in November of 2019. During that last Investor Day, we presented a number of growth opportunities resident inside of our portfolio of services. I'm thrilled to report that we've delivered on those expectations. We have grown net revenue by more than 30% and by the way, at record levels of profitability. CRA delivered this exceptional performance, as I'm sure all of you are aware, during some truly unprecedented times.
Today, I have leaders from our three largest practices here to describe the services they provide. And also, to tell you about the growth opportunities that are resident in our portfolio today
CRA International Inc Investor Day Transcript
Nov 29, 2023 / 05:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...