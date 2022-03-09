Mar 09, 2022 / 07:30PM GMT

Erik William Richard Woodring - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Associate



Good morning, so I should say. My name is Erik Woodring. I'm a chief hardware analyst here at Morgan Stanley. I am pleased to be joined by Ashish Arora, the CEO of Cricut. This is the first time at the conference. Ashish joined Cricut nearly a decade ago, I think it was in 2012 after working at Logitech. You were involved in a number of businesses there. You worked in software and analytics businesses before that. And so, Ashish, I just want to thank you for coming to the conference. I'm excited to have you here.



Ashish Arora - Cricut, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thanks, Erik. Thanks for having me here.



Erik William Richard Woodring - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Associate



Perfect. So just quickly before we start, for important disclosures, please see Morgan Stanley Research Disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researc