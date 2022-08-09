Aug 09, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Cricut Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Stacie Clements, Investor Relations of The Blueshirt Group. Please go ahead.
Stacie Clements -
Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us on Cricut Second Quarter 2022 Earnings. Please note that today's call is being webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company's website. A replay of the webcast will also be available following today's call. For your reference, accompanying slides used on today's call, along with a supplemental data sheet, have been posted to the Investor Relations section of the company's website, investor.cricut.com.
Joining me on the call today are Ashish Arora, Chief Executive Officer; and Kimball Shill, Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin, we would like to remind everyone that our prepared remarks contain forward-looking statements, and management may make additional forward-looking statements, including
Q2 2022 Cricut Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 09, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...