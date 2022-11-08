Q3 2022 Cricut Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Cricut Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Stacie Clements, Investor Relations, the Blueshirt Group. Please go ahead.



Stacie Bosinoff Clements;The Blueshirt Group - LLC;Managing Director -



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us on Cricut's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Please note that today's call is being webcast and recorded on the Investor Relations section of the company's website. A replay of the webcast will also be available following today's call. For your reference, the accompanying slides used on today's call, along with a supplemental data sheet, have been posted to the Investor Relations section of the company's website to investor.cricut.com. Joining me on the call today areÂ Ashish Arora, Chief Executive Officer, andÂ Kimball Shill, Chief Financial Officer. Today's prepared remarks