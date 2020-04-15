Trovagene Inc at Needham Healthcare Conference Transcript

Apr 15, 2020 / 07:30PM GMT

Mark Erlander - Trovagene, Inc. - Chief Scientific Officer



Thank you for joining. This is Mark Erlander. I am the Chief Scientific Officer for Trovagene Oncology. And we greatly appreciate your time today and the opportunity to tell you more about our Company and what we are doing.



Go to slide 3, really Trovagene is a clinical stage oncology therapeutics company and really the highlights of our Company are as follows. First of all, we are developing a drug called onvansertib. It's a first-in-class third generation PLK1 inhibitor that's oral and well tolerated.



Today I'm going to talk to you about three different trials that are ongoing demonstrating not only tolerability -- well, safe, but also efficacy. We have a predictive biomarker program for each of our trials which is useful, obviously, for identifying which patients have the greatest likelihood to respond.



And we really -- our approach is really the definition of precision medicine. It is really the combination -- we are using our drugs in combination with standard of care in three different indications. I'm going to firs