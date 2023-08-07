Aug 07, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Cardiff Oncology conference call to discuss the company's mCRC program update and development plan. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded today, Monday, August 7, 2023. I would now like to turn the conference call over to Laurence Watts of Gilmartin Group. Please go ahead.
Laurence Watts - Gilmartin Group LLC - IR
Thank you, operator. Slides for today's investor call can be found on the homepage and the events and presentations tab of the Cardiff Oncology-website at www.cardiffoncology.com. Joining us on the call today from Cardiff Oncology are Chief Executive Officer, Mark Erlander; Chief Medical Officer, Fairooz Kabbinavar; Chief Scientific Officer, Tod Smeal; Chief Financial Officer, Jamie Levine; and Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, Charles Monahan.
Please turn to Slide 2. During this conference call, management will make forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements related to guidance, results, and
Cardiff Oncology Inc Clinical and Corporate Update Call Transcript
Aug 07, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...