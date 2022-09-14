Sep 14, 2022 / 10:45PM GMT

Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD



All right. Great. We'd like to get started. Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Toshiya Hari. I cover the semiconductor space at Goldman Sachs. Very excited to have the team from Credo with us this afternoon. We've got Bill Brennan, President and CEO; and we've got Dan Fleming, CFO, from the company. I have a list of questions. We'll keep it pretty open and interactive. But before we do any of that, I was hoping to kick it off to Bill and if you can help with the intro.



William J. Brennan - Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd - President, CEO & Director



Yes, thanks. I appreciate you hosting. I appreciate everybody attending. I appreciate the interest in learning about our story.



So I'll just frame the Credo business at a high level. The -- we're a pure-play high-speed connectivity company. The world is going faster. Connectivity is a key piece of the puzzle. It's a very difficult space, communicating over copper wires or optical fibers at the speeds that are being pushed in the market t