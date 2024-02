Nov 30, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Nov 30, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Credo Semiconductor Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call.



Daniel J. O'Neil - Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd - VP of Corporate Development & IR



Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today on our earnings call for our fiscal 2023 second quarter. Joining me today from Credo are Bill Brennan, our Chief Executive Officer; and Dan Fleming, our Chief Financial Officer. I'd like to remind everyone that certain comments made in this call today may include forward-looking statements regarding expected future financial results, strategies and plans, future operations, the markets in which we operate and other areas of discussion. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are discussed in detail in our documents filed with the SEC.



It's not possible for the company's management to predict all risks nor can the company as