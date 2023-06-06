Jun 06, 2023 / 05:15PM GMT

Tore Svanberg - Stifel Nicolaus - Stifel Financial Corp - Analyst



Okay. Hope everybody enjoyed lunch. And I guess the conclusion was that AI is a waste of time, maybe -- maybe and maybe not. But yeah, talking about AI -- so good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the afternoon session. My name is Tore Svanberg. I'm a senior semiconductor analyst at Stifel, and it's my pleasure to introduce Credo Technology.



And with us from the company, we have the company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Brennan. We also have Dan Fleming, who is Chief Financial Officer; and also Dan O'Neil, who is VP of Corporate Development, Investor Relations. Dan O'Neil is here, Dan Fleming is here, and Bill is to my immediate left.



Questions and Answers:

- Stifel Nicolaus - Stifel Financial Corp - AnalystSo the format for this particular session is a fireside chat. So with that, we're going to get started. And Bill, as always, I ask management teams to just give a two- to three-minute overview of the company, especially for those investors that may no