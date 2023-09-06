Sep 06, 2023 / 06:30PM GMT
Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD
Good morning, everyone. Thank you so much for joining. My name is Toshiya Hari. I cover the semiconductor space at Goldman Sachs. Very excited, very honored to have the team from Credo Technology with us today. We have Bill Brennan, President and CEO; and we have Dan Fleming, CFO. I do have a list of questions, but we'll try to keep it interactive.
William J. Brennan - Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd - President, CEO & Director
Sure.
Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD
So we'll open it up to Q&A in a little bit.
Questions and Answers:Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD
Bill, it's been a pretty crazy year if we go back to January. I was hoping we could kind of take a step back and maybe share with us your view of the year at the beginning of the year. What happened in Feb and then how things have evolved since then?
Will