Q1 2020 Cresud SACIF y A Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Cresud's First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. Today's live webcast, both audio and slideshow, may be accessed through the company's Investor Relations website at www.cresud.com.ar, by clicking on the banner Webcast/Link.



The following presentation in the earnings release issued yesterday are also available for download on the company's website.



(Operator Instructions)



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this call is being recorded and that the information discussed today may include forward-looking statements regarding the company's financial and operating performance. All projections are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the detailed note in the company's earnings release regarding the forward-looking statements.



I will now turn the call over to Mr. Alejandro Elsztain, CEO. Please go ahead.



Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain - Cresud Soc