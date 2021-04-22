Apr 22, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Andrew Fox - Charge Enterprises, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director



Thank you, and good morning to everybody that's listening. First of all, I'm Andrew Fox, Founder and CEO of Charge Enterprises. And I'm excited today to share with you what I think we have, some serious building blocks for success.



Just going to start the presentation here with the safe harbor. Everybody knows it. But just sincerely, these are risky investments, and we are doing the best to obviously be great stewards of your capital.



So the company history, just briefly. In October of 2020, Charge Enterprises was acquired by something called GoIP. We reversed basically into a public vehicle and at the time, set across what would be a 5-tier strategy to build into Charge Enterprises. You're catching us today at the third tier of that 5-tier strategy, and so