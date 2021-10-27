Oct 27, 2021 - Oct 28, 2021 / NTS GMT

Brent Slava - Benzinga - Moderator



Next up is Charge Enterprises. Ticker is, on the OTC, CRGE. And there is Andrew Fox, he is Founder and CEO at Charge. How are you doing, sir?



Andrew Fox - Charge Enterprises, Inc. - Founder, CEO and Chairman



I'm doing great. How are you?



Brent Slava - Benzinga - Moderator



I am doing very well. You got a nice scenery behind you. Where are you based out of?



Andrew Fox - Charge Enterprises, Inc. - Founder, CEO and Chairman



I'm in New York City today.3



Brent Slava - Benzinga - Moderator



Cool. Well, I see your slides. They're looking good.



We're a public company that shares our success with all our stakeholders. Love it. Let's hear about Charge Enterprises, Andrew.



Andrew Fox - Charge Enterprises, Inc. - Founder, CEO and Chairman



Thank you for having me, and thank you to everyone who's listening in. I really appreciate you taking the tim