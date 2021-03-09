Mar 09, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Stephen Bersey -



Welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining us at the H.C. Wainwright 2021 Global Life Sciences Conference. My name is Stephen Bersey. I'm an equity research associate here at H.C. Wainwright.



Now I'd like to welcome our next presenter, James Dentzer, President and CEO of Curis. Curis is focused on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. So now I'll hand it over to James.



James E. Dentzer - Curis, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Stephen. Thank you for having us, really appreciate it. It's nice to be here today. I'm going to go through a general overview of Curis. I'll go through our corporate presentation deck, which I think you can see on-screen. I'm not going to belabor every single slide, but there are an awful lot of really exciting things going on at Curis. And I think in a brief period, we can go through the highlights.



So if I skip right to Slide 4. Slide 4 gives you a good overview of what makes Curis different compared to other companies in biotech. What we're l