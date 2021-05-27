Curis Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 27, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

James E. Dentzer - Curis, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to Curis' Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I'm Jim Dentzer, President and CEO, and I will be presiding over this meeting. I call this meeting to order and welcome the Curis stockholders to the 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Please refer to the agenda and the rules of conduct on the annual meeting web portal.



First, I'd like to ask Bill Steinkrauss, our Chief Financial Officer, to conduct the formal part of this meeting. Once all of the votes are taken, we will adjourn the formal part of the meeting, and we will answer questions that have been submitted by stockholders.



Only validated stockholders may ask questions in the designated field on the annual meeting web portal. Out of consideration for others, please limit yourself