Jan 06, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Curis January Clinical Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to James Dentzer, President and CEO of Curis. Please go ahead.



James E. Dentzer - Curis, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, operator, and welcome to the Curis' January clinical update call. Bob, can you move to the next slide?



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that during the call, we will be making forward-looking statements, which are based on our current expectations and beliefs. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. For additional details, please see our SEC filings.



Next slide, please. I'm Jim Dentzer, President and CEO of Curis. Joining me on today's call are Dr. Bob Martell, our Head of R&D; and Dr. Daniel DeAngelo, a clinical investigator in our IRAK4 study and the Chief of the Leukemia division at Dana-Farber.



As many of you kno