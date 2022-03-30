Mar 30, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to Crown ElectroKinetics Corporation earnings conference call for the stub period nine months ended December 31, 2021. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the management's remarks. This conference call is being recorded. A replay of today's call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Crown's website and will remain posted there for the next 30 days.



I will now hand the call over to Henryk Dabrowski for introductions and the reading of the Safe Harbor statement. Please go ahead.



Unidentified Company Representative



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Crown's earnings call for the nine-month stub period ended December 31, 2021. With us on today's call are Doug Croxall, Crown's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman; and Joel Krutz, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that today's call contains certain forward-looking statements from our management, made within the meaning of Section 27A of th