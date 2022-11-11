Q3 2022 Crown Electrokinetics Corp. Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Crown Electrokinetics Corporation earnings call for the third-quarter 2022. At this time, participants are in a listen-only mode and a question-and-answer session will follow management's remarks. This conference call is being recorded. A replay of today's call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Crown's website and will remain posted there for the next 30 days.



I will now hand the call over to Jason Assad for introductions and the reading of the Safe Harbor statement. Please go ahead.



Jason Assad - LR Advisors LLC - IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Crown's earnings call for the third-quarter of 2022. With us today on today's call are Doug Croxall, Crown's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman; and Joel Krutz, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that today's call contains certain forward-looking statements from our management made within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended, and Section 21E of the Securi