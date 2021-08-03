Q2 2021 Cytosorbents Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Joining me today from the company are Dr. Phillip Chan, Chief Executive Officer; Vincent Capponi, President and Chief Operating Officer; Kathleen Bloch, Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Efthymios Deliargyris, Chief Medical Officer; Dr. Christian Steiner, Executive Vice President in Sales and Marketing as well as Managing Director of CytoSorbents Europe; and Christopher Cramer, Vice President of Business Development.


