Q1 2023 Cytosorbents Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the CytoSorbents First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that the call will be recorded at the company's request.



At this time, I would like to turn the call over to our moderator, Taylor Devlin. Please go ahead, Taylor.



Taylor Devlin -



Thank you, and good afternoon. Welcome to CytoSorbents First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. Joining me today from the company are Dr. Phillip Chan, Chief Executive Officer; Vincent Capponi, President and Chief Operating Officer; Kathleen Bloch, Interim Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Efthymios Deliargyris, Chief Medical Officer; Dr. Christian Steiner, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing and Managing Director of CytoSorbents Europe GmbH; Christopher Cramer, Senior Vice President of Business Development; and Dr. Irina Kulinets, Senior Vice President of Regulatory.



Before I turn the call over to Dr. Chan, I'd like to remind listeners that during the call, management's prepared remarks