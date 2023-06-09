Cytosorbents Corp at Jefferies Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jun 09, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT

Mike Sarcone - Jefferies - Analyst



Final day of the Jefferies New York City 2023 healthcare conference. My name is Mike Sarcone. I'm an analyst on the medical supplies and devices team. And for this session, we have CytoSorbents.



And with us today, we have Dr. Phillip Chan, CEO of CytoSorbents. So Phillip is going to give a presentation. If we have time at the end, we'll do some questions. Phillip, I'll kick it to you.



Phillip Chan - CytoSorbents Corporation - CEO



Great. Thanks, Mike, and thanks, Jefferies, for hosting this conference and for having me as a guest speaker. As a publicly traded company, please let me remind you of our Safe Harbor statement for forward-looking statements.



CytoSorbents is leading the prevention or treatment of life-threatening inflammation and other deadly conditions in the intensive care unit, as well as cardiac surgery using CytoSorb blood purification. At a glance, we are a US-based international medical device company commercializing our EU-approved CytoSorb blood purification technology in 75 countries around