Apr 20, 2022 / 05:30PM GMT

Leonard Mazur - Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO, and Chairman



Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for taking the time out to attend our presentation. I'm Leonard Mazur, I'm the Chairman and CEO of Citius Pharmaceutical.



And just bring your attention to -- I'm going to be making forward-looking statements here. What I advise everyone all the time is, please consult the sec.gov for all the up-to-date information. All our filings are located there, or alternatively citiuspharma.com, which is our website.



So, give you a little bit of a background on the company and the history of it. Myself and Myron Holubiak the -- is now the Executive Vice Chair of the company, we actually formed a private company first back in 2013. And that private company was formed to in-license a drug, our first drug that we have, which is Mino-Lok from M.D. Anderson. We did that successfully and funded all of the initial Phase 2b work personally, ourselves at the time.



And then in 2016, we decided that we had to really -- we had a merging with a public company because we began to recognize th