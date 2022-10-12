Oct 12, 2022 / 07:30PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



Everybody, thanks for being here. Our next presenter, CEO of Citius Pharmaceuticals, ticker CTXR, Leonard Mazur. Thank you.



Leonard Mazur - Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CEO



Thanks for the introduction, and I want to thank everybody for taking the time out to be with us today, for those of you that are here in person as well as for everybody that's online. So just to give you a quick update here, we're going to be making some forward-looking statements. And as I always advise everybody, please consult either sec.gov for complete information on all our filings or go to our website: citiuspharma.com, well, where we have all our filings as well.



So with that, let me give you a quick overview of the company. So we're a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products. So our portfolio is really segmented into the preclinical phase, as well as the clinical phase.



We have five assets, primarily in the preclinical phase with the Mino-Wrap, which something