Q1 2021 Cue Biopharma Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Cue Biopharma First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Dr. George Zavoico, Vice President, IR and Corp. Development. Please go ahead.



George B. Zavoico - Cue Biopharma, Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Development



Thank you, Shana. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us. On today's call are Dan Passeri, Cue Biopharma's CEO; and Dr. Anish Suri, President and Chief Scientific Officer; Dr. Ken Pienta, Acting Chief Medical Officer; Dr. Matteo Levisetti, Senior Vice President of Clinical Development; and Kerri-Ann Millar, Chief Financial Officer. Next slide, please.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that various remarks that the company makes during this call about the company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1