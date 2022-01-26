Jan 26, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

I would now like to turn the conference over to Dan Passeri, Cue Biopharma's Chief Executive Officer. Thank you. You may begin.



Daniel R. Passeri - Cue Biopharma, Inc. - CEO & Director



Okay. Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate your time and interest in our update call regarding recent data and observations from our ongoing clinical trials of CUE-101, which is our first drug candidate representative of the IL-2-based CUE-100 series.



Joining me on today's call is Dr. Anish Suri, our President and Chief Scientific Officer; Dr. Ken Pienta, our acting Chief Medical Officer; and Dr. Matteo Levisetti, our Senior Vice President of Clinical Development.



So this conference is being recorded and will be available on our website for the next 30 days.