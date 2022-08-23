Aug 23, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Daniel R. Passeri - Cue Biopharma, Inc. - CEO & Director



Okay. Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Just to remind you, as we proceed through the presentation, we'll convey which slide we're on, and you can advance the slides directly. We appreciate your time and interest in our update call regarding our ongoing trials of CUE-101 as well as CUE-102, our initial representative drug candidates of the IL-2-based CUE-100 series.



Joining me on today's call is Dr. Anish Suri, our President and Chief Scientific Officer; Dr. Ken Pienta, our Acting Chief Medical Officer; and Dr. Matteo Levisetti, our Senior Vice President of Clinical Development; and Kerri Millar, our Chief Financial Officer. This conference is being recorded and will be available on our website for the next 30 da