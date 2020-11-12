Q3 2020 Curiositystream Inc. Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Lisa, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the CuriosityStream Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you.



I would now like to turn the call over to Ms. Denise Garcia, Investor Relations at CuriosityStream. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Denise Garcia;Managing Director&Founder - Hayflower Partners,



Thank you. Welcome to CuriosityStream's discussion of its third quarter 2020 financial results. Leading the discussion today are Clint Stinchcomb, CuriosityStream's Chief Executive Officer; and Jason Eustace, CuriosityStream's Chief Financial Officer. Following management's prepared remarks, we will be happy to take your questions. But first, I'll review the safe harbor statement.



During this call, we may make statements related to our business that are forward-looking statements under the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but rather are subject to a variety of