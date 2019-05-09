Q1 2019 Cutera Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Cutera's First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Matt Scalo. Thank you. You may begin.



Matthew Scalo - Cutera, Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Development



Thanks, operator, and welcome to Cutera's First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Matt Scalo, Cutera's Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. And on our call today is Cutera's Chief Operating Officer and Interim CEO, Jason Richey; and Chief Financial Officer, Sandra Gardiner. After the prepared comments, there will be a question-and-answer session.



The discussion today includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current forecast or expectation of certain aspects of the company's future business, including but not limited to any financial guidance provided for modeling purposes. Forward-looking statements are based on current information