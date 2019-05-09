May 09, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to Cutera's First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Matt Scalo. Thank you. You may begin.
Matthew Scalo - Cutera, Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Development
Thanks, operator, and welcome to Cutera's First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Matt Scalo, Cutera's Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. And on our call today is Cutera's Chief Operating Officer and Interim CEO, Jason Richey; and Chief Financial Officer, Sandra Gardiner. After the prepared comments, there will be a question-and-answer session.
The discussion today includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current forecast or expectation of certain aspects of the company's future business, including but not limited to any financial guidance provided for modeling purposes. Forward-looking statements are based on current information
Q1 2019 Cutera Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 09, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...