May 26, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT

Matthew Charles Taylor - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst of Medical Supplies & Devices



Good afternoon, and thanks for joining us for our next session here. I'm Matt Taylor, U.S. Medical Supplies and Devices analyst at UBS. And this is our global virtual health care conference. And I'm joined for this session by management from Cutera, Dave Mowry, the CEO. We're set up here for a fireside chat session. But if you have any questions, that you'd like being asked then just e-mail me or through the presentation feature here. And first, just want to welcome Dave to the call. Dave, thanks so much for spending time with us today. Really looking forward to the conversation.



David H. Mowry - Cutera, Inc. - CEO & Director



Well, thanks for having us here. We're excited to participate.



Questions and Answers:

- UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst of Medical Supplies & DevicesGood. So I think to start out, everybody is really looki