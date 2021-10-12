Oct 12, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Sarah Fakih - CureVac N.V. - VP Corporate Communications & IR



Thank you. Good morning, good afternoon, and welcome to our conference call. My name is Sarah Fakih, and I'm the Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at CureVac.



Please let me introduce today's speaker. On the call with me from CureVac are Franz-Werner Haas, the Chief Executive Officer of CureVac; Pierre Kemula, our Chief Financial Officer; and Klaus Edvardsen, Chief Development Officer of CureVac. From GSK, we are joined today by Rino Rappuoli, Head of Vaccines R&D.



Please note that this call is being webcast live and will be archived on the Events & Presentations section under Investor Relations on our website.



Before we begin, a few forward-looking statements. The discussion and responses to your questions on this call reflect management's view as of today, Tuesday, October 12, 2021. We will be making statements and providing responses to your questions that state our intentions, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future. These constitute forward-looking statements fo